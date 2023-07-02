Sobhita Dhulipala Embraces Ethnic Style in a Black Embroidered, Plunging-Neckline Saree by Ritu Kumar

Sobhita Dhulipala recently was seen in a Ritu Kumar saree with sohini embroidery to attend an award show in Mumbai. Sobhita Dhulipala paired her 6 yards with a backless blouse with no sleeves and a plunging neckline. With large chandbalis that complemented the colours of her saree, Sobhita Dhulipala completed her ethnic outfit. Kshitij Kankaria, a well-known celebrity stylist, created Sobhita Dhulipala’s ensemble for the illustrious occasion.

Check out her post below:

Sobhita Dhulipala kept her appearance understated yet incredibly stylish, going with straight, volumized hair and minimal makeup. Sobhita Dhulipala posted a plethora of images on her Instagram account with the remark, “‘Stylish performer of the year’ at Midday Showbiz Awards! To be appreciated for both performance and style is flattering. And thrilling. Thank you! Dhanyavaad."

The actress was spotted at the Night Manager season 2 premiere donning a cowl-neck midi dress by Sruti Dalmia. The most striking feature of the outfit was its serene azure blue hue. It was further emphasised by her fashion, which included combining the icy colour with silver accessories, footwear, and a chic updo for her hair.