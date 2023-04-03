Sobhita Dhulipala In Six Yards Of Sheer Elegance For Ponniyin Selvan 2 Promotions; Pics

Sobhita Dhulipala is currently promoting her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 2. The Mani Ratnam directorial has two parts, the first part of which was released in 2022. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. On the trailer and audio launch of the second part, Sobhita Dhulipala slayed in a pastel pink georgette saree, exclusively customized by designer Manish Malhotra.

The saree is detailed with golden zari work at the borders. The actress further paired her saree with a matching pink blouse that has short sleeves and is elaborately embellished with golden resham threads. She wrote, “Love to Manish Malhotra for custom making the prettiest pink saree I got to wear last night in Chennai for the PS2 trailer and audio launch!"

The actress accessorized the look with bold diamond earrings, golden bracelets, and a sleek diamond neck chain with an emerald pendant. With minimal makeup on, Sobhita completed the look with nude eyeshadow, nude lipstick, black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, and contoured cheeks. The entire look was styled by Eka Lakhani. The hair and makeup were done by Shraddha Mishra and the sunkissed shots are taken by Sudarshan.

Earlier, Sobhita was seen at Lakme Fashion Week in a bold red colour gown. She walked for Tarun Tahiliani and made heads turn.

At the premiere of her recent series, The Night Manager, the actress was seen wearing a stunning backless black body-con gown. The look was styled by Jainee Bheda and the makeup was done by Shraddha Mishra. The series also starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

Sobhita posted pictures on her gram and captioned her post, “Nun of your business. Being Kaveri Dixit for The night manager! What a fabulous round of interviews with my boys yesterday."

After Ponniyin Selvan 2, the actress will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s thriller, Sleepless Night. The film will also star Shahid Kapoor and Sargun Mehta in lead roles.

