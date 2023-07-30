Sobhita Dhulipala Sizzles in Sexy Bralette and Risque Skirt at India Couture Week

Sobhita Dhulipala looked resplendently beautiful as she sashayed in a metallic thigh-high slit skirt and bralette for Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi.

Dhulipala known for wowing her fans either in a sultry saree or a timeless bodycon, knows how to channel her inner diva and she did just that on the ramp with elan and poise in a sequined bralette and high thigh slit skirt.

A fashion icon to reckon with, the Made In Heaven star, says, “I love what I am wearing. It’s metallic and it’s shiny and it’s very statuesque. I loved wearing this."

Dhulipala loved the energy, the music and everything about walking the ramp.

Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s couture collection, named ‘Equinox,’ draws its inspiration from the celestial event where the sun aligns with the earth, resulting in equal day and night. This recurring phenomenon holds ancient significance, symbolizing changing seasons and celestial romance. The designers masterfully combine elements of faith, fable, architecture, and craftsmanship to create a harmoniously balanced collection.

Khanna and Gandhi’s showcase displayed mesmerizing patterns brought to life through opulent, unlined fabrics and hypnotic 3D embroidery techniques. Reflecting the Autumn Equinox’s transition from summer to a season of new beginnings, the patterns draw inspiration from the mathematical trajectories of the sun and earth, as depicted on vintage kaleidoscopic windows worldwide, from Bombay to Manhattan.

The collection also draws inspiration from wintry walks, where the only glimpse of floral hope was found in ancient metal fences adorned with trellis designs. The colour palette evokes the vastness of the sky, featuring shades of blue, from Milkyway to vivid, accompanied by garnet, rosewood, and twilight lavender highlights.

One of the standout features of this collection is its representation of body art or tattoos on delicate gossamer fabric. By sculpting metallic brocades, organic handwoven fabrics, and silk velvet to fit the contours of the body, they create an illusion of wearable art.