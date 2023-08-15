Sobhita Dhulipala's Blue Banarasi In Made In Heaven 2 Is The Talk Of The Town, Details You Need To Know

Sobhita Dhulipala can truly never have a fashionable dull moment. She is a true blue fashion icon who loves to experiment but at the same time knows extremely well about what suits her best and plays to her full strength each time. From red-carpet events to just a stroll in and around the city and of course, in movies and various series, she makes sure to make her fans and followers go totally obsessed with the looks that she sports.

Made In Heaven 2 is one such series where Sobhita has been seen acing some stellar looks. Fashion enthusiasts and critics have been madly in love with all the beautiful outfits that she has sported. One such look is the one that she is seen in the fifth episode of the season. In case, you do not know which look we are talking about, check out the picture-

The actress was seen wearing the most stunning intricately handwoven Banarasi silk tissue saree from the supremely popular brand Shanti Banaras. Priced at Rs.21,900 this light green saree looked phenomenal on Sobhita. The golden broad and bold zaari border was such a beautiful touch to the subtle saree and the actress paired it up with a matching sleeveless blouse.