Sobhita Dhulipala’s Ethnic Allure for PS2 Promotion Is Unquestionably Exquisite

The release of Sobhita Dhulipala’s next movie, Ponniyin Selvan: II, is currently slated. When the first part of Mani Ratnam’s epic Ponniyin Selvan was released last year, both the public and reviewers praised it highly. On April 28, the movie’s second act is expected to be shown in theatres. The movie’s promotions are currently in full swing, keeping Sobhita busy as she portrays Vaanathi, Princess of Kodumbalur.

A day ago, Sobhita posted a tonne of images from her press event in Delhi for the Ponniyin Selvan promotions. For all the right reasons, the actor’s team took home the world of the internet. Sobhita served as Heena Kochhar’s muse, choosing an exquisite ethnic dress from the designer’s racks.

Check out her post right here:

In the orange velvet salwar suit with adornment accents in silver and gold, Sobhita was just as stunning. She paired the salwar with matching trousers that had border embellishments made of silver.

Sobhita finished off her look for the day with an orange georgette dupatta with silver embroidery and zari accents at the borders. Sobhita completed her outfit for the day with golden statement earrings, a golden bracelet, and white jutties with golden decoration details. Sobhita was dressed in open hair with a portion tied back, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, contoured cheekbones, and a shade of nude lipstick while being styled by fashion designer Eka Lakhani.

