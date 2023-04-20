Trends :Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023Earth Day 2023Heatwaves
Home » Lifestyle » Sobhita Dhulipala’s Ethnic Allure for PS2 Promotion Is Unquestionably Exquisite

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Ethnic Allure for PS2 Promotion Is Unquestionably Exquisite

Sobhita looked just as stunning in the orange velvet salwar suit with decor accents in silver and gold tones

Advertisement

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 17:34 IST

Mumbai, India

In the orange velvet salwar suit with adornment accents in silver and gold, Sobhita looks just as stunning.
In the orange velvet salwar suit with adornment accents in silver and gold, Sobhita looks just as stunning.

The release of Sobhita Dhulipala’s next movie, Ponniyin Selvan: II, is currently slated. When the first part of Mani Ratnam’s epic Ponniyin Selvan was released last year, both the public and reviewers praised it highly. On April 28, the movie’s second act is expected to be shown in theatres. The movie’s promotions are currently in full swing, keeping Sobhita busy as she portrays Vaanathi, Princess of Kodumbalur.

A day ago, Sobhita posted a tonne of images from her press event in Delhi for the Ponniyin Selvan promotions. For all the right reasons, the actor’s team took home the world of the internet. Sobhita served as Heena Kochhar’s muse, choosing an exquisite ethnic dress from the designer’s racks.

Check out her post right here: 

Advertisement

In the orange velvet salwar suit with adornment accents in silver and gold, Sobhita was just as stunning. She paired the salwar with matching trousers that had border embellishments made of silver.

Sobhita finished off her look for the day with an orange georgette dupatta with silver embroidery and zari accents at the borders. Sobhita completed her outfit for the day with golden statement earrings, a golden bracelet, and white jutties with golden decoration details. Sobhita was dressed in open hair with a portion tied back, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, contoured cheekbones, and a shade of nude lipstick while being styled by fashion designer Eka Lakhani.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

first published: April 20, 2023, 17:34 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 17:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Sunny Leone Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+7PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat On Eid 2023, Check Out The Photos From His Annual Ritual