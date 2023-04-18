Soha Ali Khan Follows These Three Tips to Stay Healthy During Eid

Eid is a time to commemorate the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan, during which Muslims abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset. The celebration is marked by the sighting of the new moon, which signals the beginning of the month of Shawwal and the Eid festivities.

During Eid, Muslims gather with family and friends to exchange greetings, enjoy feasts, and exchange gifts. They wear new clothes and engage in various social and cultural activities. It is a time of forgiveness and charity, and Muslims are encouraged to extend a helping hand to those in need.

Eid is a time of joy and celebration, but it can also be a time of indulgence and overeating. Keeping the festivities in mind, Soha Ali Khan, a fitness enthusiast and actor shares some tips for staying healthy during this festive season and enjoying it to the fullest.

Keep yourself hydrated

Drinking enough water is crucial for maintaining good health, especially during the hot summer months. When we’re dehydrated, we can feel sluggish and tired, which can make it harder to stick to healthy habits. So, make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially if you’re fasting. Additionally, try to limit your intake of sugary drinks like soda and juice, and opt for water, coconut water, or fresh juices instead.

Snacking on almonds

Snacking is an inevitable part of Eid celebrations, but it doesn’t have to be unhealthy. Almonds are a great snack option because they’re packed with nutrients like protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Almonds provide satiety and help keep you feeling full for longer periods, making them a great snack option to avoid overeating during the Eid festivities. During Eid, people tend to consume a lot of sugary and high-calorie snacks, which can lead to weight gain and other health problems. Snacking on almonds instead of these unhealthy snacks can help maintain a balanced diet and promote healthy weight management. Snacking on almonds during Eid is a healthy and nutritious choice, providing a range of health benefits and helping to maintain a balanced diet.

Stay active

Exercise is important for maintaining good health and managing stress, both of which are important during Eid. Try to get some physical activity every day, even if it’s just a short walk or some gentle yoga. If you’re feeling more energetic, try going for a run or hitting the gym. Staying active will not only help you feel better physically, but it will also help you manage any stress or anxiety that may come with the festivities.

Eid is a time for celebration, but it’s also important to prioritize your health. By staying hydrated, snacking on almonds, and staying active, you can enjoy the festivities while also taking care of your body and mind. Wishing you all a happy and healthy Eid!

