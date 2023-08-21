Soha Ali Khan Shares Tips On How She Takes Care Of Herself By Making Mindful Choices

Soha Ali Khan writes as a mother and wife, taking care of my family is always my top priority. However, I’ve come to realize that taking care of myself is equally important in order to maintain a healthy and happy home. That’s why I’ve made a conscious effort to make mindful choices when it comes to both my family and me.

First and foremost, I prioritize healthy eating habits. I make sure we eat a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. I also make sure we stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. This not only ensures our physical health but also sets a good example for my daughter to adopt healthy habits as well.

Mindful snacking is also an important aspect of maintaining a healthy and balanced diet. When it comes to snacking, I prefer to choose options that are both nutritious and satisfying. One of my favorite snacks to incorporate into my diet are almonds. Almonds are a great source of protein and healthy fats, which can help to keep me feeling full and energized throughout the day. I also love that almonds are a versatile snack that can be enjoyed on their own or added to other snacks such as yogurt or fruit. A handful of almonds not only satisfy my hunger but also provide a nutritious and delicious snack option. I make sure Inaaya also consumes almonds every day. It’s a tradition that I’ve had passed on from my mother and I am now inculcating the same in my daughter too.

In addition to healthy eating habits, I also prioritize physical activity. I make sure to take my children outside for walks or to play at the park, and I also make time for my own exercise routine. Whether it’s a yoga class, gym session or a jog around the neighborhood, I find that exercise helps me to release stress and feel energized.

Mental health is just as important as physical health, and I make sure to prioritize it for both, me and my family. We make time for relaxation and mindfulness activities such as meditation and deep breathing exercises. I also make sure to have open communication with my family and encourage them to express their emotions and feelings.