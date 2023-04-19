Surya Grahan 2023: Will Hybrid Solar Eclipse be Visible in India? Check Date, Time, Rituals and Sutak Kaal

SOLAR ECLIPSE 2023: The year 2023 will see a total of four eclipses, two of which will be solar eclipses. Solar eclipse or Surya Grahan is the most important celestial event of the year. The term refers to the phenomenon of the Sun getting blocked by the Moon. The Lunar Eclipse refers to the Moon getting obscured by Earth’s shadow.

ALSO READ: Solar Eclipse 2023: These 4 Zodiac Signs Will be Affected by Hybrid Surya Grahan

On April 20, 2023, a hybrid solar eclipse will take place, making the first eclipse of the year. It is known as the Ningaloo solar eclipse. While viewers in India won’t be able to see the eclipse, it can be seen through live broadcasts of the event from Western Australia.

Advertisement

SOLAR ECLIPSE 2023: DATE AND TIMINGS

Depending on where the observer is, a hybrid solar eclipse will either appear as a total eclipse or an annular eclipse. An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon partially blocks the Sun, giving the Sun the appearance of a bright disc. The eclipse on April 20 will begin at 07:04 am and end at 12:29 pm. The total time will be for more than five hours.

SOLAR ECLIPSE DATE: April 20 SOLAR ECLIPSE TIMINGS: 07:04 am to 12:29 pm SOLAR ECLIPSE DURATION: 5 hours

SOLAR ECLIPSE 2023: SUTAK KAAL

Advertisement

The Sutak Kaal will begin 12 hours before the actual start of the Surya Grahan. However, according to Drikpanchang, Sutak will not be applicable in India.

WILL SOLAR ECLIPSE 2023 BE VISIBLE IN INDIA?

No, the solar eclipse on April 20 will not be visible in India. As it will not be visible in India, it will also not affect the people living here. Apart from this, there will be no effect on the Sutak period.

Reportedly, this eclipse will be visible in China, the United States of America, Malaysia, Fiji, Cambodia, Japan, Samoa, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Brunei, Solomon Islands, the South Indian Ocean, the South Pacific Ocean and Taiwan.

SOLAR ECLIPSE 2023: RITUALS

According to Swami Kanhaiya Maharaj, chanting and penance during an eclipse increase the results by many folds. This is the reason why during the eclipse period, sages, saints, Aghori babas, priests and other people chant and do penance. He also suggests that ‘Ganga snan’ should be done right after the eclipse and donations should be offered after the bath. These two acts hold special importance and reduce the ‘dosh’ of the eclipse.

SOLAR AND LUNAR ECLIPSE IN 2023

April 20, Thursday: Solar Eclipse (Hybrid)

May 5, Friday: Lunar Eclipse (Penumbral)

October 14, Saturday: Solar Eclipse (Annular)

October 28-29, Saturday- Sunday: Lunar Eclipse (Partial)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here