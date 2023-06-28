Some Tips to Take Care of Your Kitty During The Monsoon Season

Monsoons are here and brought with them cool spells, a breeze and a much-deserved respite from the heat. It is also a great opportunity to stay indoors and snuggle with our furry friends. But along with the coolness, monsoons are a harbinger of humidity. The constant moisture in the air can give rise to infections, fevers and digestive issues for pets, especially for your kitty. Unclean environments and a lack of physical activities during this season too can cause serious illnesses.

The most common and threatening conditions your cat can develop are ticks, Leptospirosis, maggots, diarrhoea, Feline Distemper, Hepatitis, paw wounds, bugs and fleas.

Here are a few monsoon care tips for your cats-

Keep your kitty dry and warm

Make sure that you keep your feline dry and warm in the monsoon season. Also, make sure that your cat has easy access to the dry and warm areas of the house. If in case your furry friend has gotten drenched in the rain, keep a soft and clean towel ready and pat it dry.

Keep the fur clean

Unlike us, cats retain moisture in their skin and fur, which can cause skin infections and diseases. Hence, during the rainy season, keep your cat’s fur clean and give it a bath with lukewarm water and pat your pet completely dry after it.

Use a Fibre rich diet

To avoid indigestion and other gastrointestinal diseases, give your fur baby high-fibre food. It will not only increase your pet’s metabolism but also prevent anorexia and anaemia. Make sure the bowls are clean every day. Boil the water that your pet drinks and change it daily.

Clean Nails and Paws regularly

No matter what the season is, it is hygienic to clean the nails and paws of your pet daily. Filthy paws can cause many illnesses. Every time your feline enters the house, clean their paws and nails with warm water.

Keep them active

The cool weather and pitter-patter raindrops can lull anyone to sleep or make us feel lethargic. The same can happen to your kitty. It is important for their health, to keep them active, or else they will end up lazy, aggressive or irritated.