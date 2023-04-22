Sonali Raut Strikes a Hot and Bold Look in Sexy Bikini Pictures: PICS

Sonali Raut Strikes a Hot and Bold Look in Sexy Bikini Pictures: PICSPopularity thanks to Bigg Boss With her most recent Instagram post, Sonali Raut is turning up the heat. The 32-year-old actress blew up the internet when she posted a seductive video on social media

Sonali is seen walking sensually on the beach in a peach string bikini in the brief video. She even ties up her bikini string in the video at one point before heading for an ocean dip. Sonali added several red heart and fire emojis to the caption of the video she shared.

Check out her post right here:

Sonali Raut frequently grabs attention for her stunning Instagram swimsuit images. She had previously uploaded a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a white lace bikini.

In 2010, Sonali Raut was added to the Kingfisher calendar. When she first appeared in the Kingfisher Calendar, she was just 19 years old. In 2014, she made her acting debut in the leading roles of the romantic-thriller The Xpose, starring Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh. He took part in Bigg Boss Season 8, and his eccentric and outspoken nature amused the viewers.

Sonali portrayed Shiney in the 2016 movie Great Grand Masti in which she made an appearance. Additionally, she appeared in the movie “Lipstick Laga Ke"‘s item song. Additionally, he contributed to the online series Dangerous, starring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. Bhushan Patel served as the series’ director, and Mika Singh served as its producer.

