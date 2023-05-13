‘Sonam Is Gutsy. Deepika Padukone Is Always Beautiful but Not...’, Says Designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

The fashion of the people is frequently influenced by the fashion statements made by Hindi film heroines, but designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla think that these women are no longer being experimental with their looks. Sonam Kapoor is the only person, according to the designers, who spoke with Anupama Chopra for her podcast All About Movies, who claimed that no one else is “gutsy" about their personal style.

“Nobody makes a style statement today apart from a Sonam Kapoor who makes a style statement, who is gutsy and does whatever she wants to do and she owns it. I don’t know if anybody really… Deepika (Padukone) is so fabulous but even she is not open… You never see her being adventurous as such. She’s always beautiful, she’s always perfect but she is not adventurous," they said.

The designers mentioned that Dimple Kapadia’s hairstyle from the 1980s had an impact on her contemporaries as well as her followers while they were discussing female stars having their own personality when it comes to their fashion. According to Abu and Sandeep, when all female actors use the same stylists, they all wind up looking the same and their own sense of style is hidden.

The designers even discussed creating garments for Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s moms, the actors themselves, their children, and even their grandkids. They remembered, “Mr Bachchan would give his mother two or three Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla dresses for every birthday because she liked the garments. He cared deeply for his mum. Amitabh is the most daring dresser, according to the designers, who responded to the question by saying, “You put anything, like he is a clothes horse, like you put anything on him and he is comfortable."

The Bachchan family is frequently dressed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and the family has appeared in many of their fashion showcase.