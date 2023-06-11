Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Was An Absolute Vision In Red At Her Fancy Birthday Party In London

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is the true blue fashion diva who knows the concept of clothing appropriation more than anybody else and has completely aced the whole concept of it. Always know for a fact that Sonam will be the most articulately dressed person in a room full of people, no matter where she goes and what she does, Sonam always wears the most amazing outfits that makes a hundred heads turn at the very same time.

The actress recently shared celebrated her birthday in London with a fancy party amidst all her loved ones and the ensemble she chose for herself on her special day was ultra-dreamlike and we are still not over it. Check out her look-

Sonam looked fabulous and uber-chic in an anti-fit red gown from the popular brand Costarellos. The turtleneck feature on the gown and the laced pattern along with the flowy sleeves looked straight out of a moldboard and Sonam looked like the absolute diva that she is. The silhouette that the dress formed on her body was mesmerising and her tall lean figure did complete justice to the flow of the gown.

She further accessorised her look with golden statement earrings and a lovely golden hairclip that made her entire ensemble very fairytale-like. Her black-strap heels looked great too. In terms of makeup, Sonam did not do much. The actress slayed a winged eyeliner and her lovely dewy base proved that she can look good in a ‘no makeup makeup look as well’. The curls looked lovely and this birthday look is such an innocent yet precious one.