Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Mother's Day In UK In A Classy Three-Piece Skirt Set

Sonam Kapoor, in her 16-year-long career in showbiz, has surely made one thing crystal clear - wherever she goes, the actress carries her extremely high style quotient. Whether slaying with those bold eye make-ups or making layering look a cakewalk, the actress utilises her wardrobe to strike a fine balance between classic pieces and modern silhouettes. And, she didn’t disappoint at her first Mother’s Day lunch party. Sonam warmly welcomed the spring with all things colourful and floral.

Sonam Kapoor once again picked her ensemble from the shelves of her favourite fashion designer Emilia Wickstead. Exuding elegance and giving a modern approach to London’s ladylike styling, Sonam decked up in a Vonda taffeta faille maxi skirt. Decorated with the fashion house’s eye-catching rose print, the skirt came in an impressive crimson-red hue.

Advertisement

The designer very smartly added the alluring golden pleats, in a bid to acquire more volume. Now it must be noted that after getting her hand on the skirt and matching blazer separately, Sonam created a three-piece set by adding a black top underneath. Giving all a sophisticated option for event dressing, the trapeze-shaped coat dress, featuring a lapel collar gives you that extra volume.

Sonam smartly played around with the coat dress and midi skirt by adding a black buttoned top beneath the coat. Don’t miss those matching stilettos. Giving it all a final touch, Sonam personified her beauty with nude glam and winged eyeliner. Last but not least she kept her tresses open and styled them with curled ends.

Advertisement

Sharing the series of pictures from her lunch party, Sonam Kapoor gave a sneak peek at her look for the lunch party. Giving a big shout-out to all the “talented desis", who decorated her house and brought in all the spring vibe, Sonam penned down a note. The caption read, “Spending Mothering Sunday or (Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom) with my friends and ushering in the new season by decorating the house inspired by the colours of spring. Everything that’s been done in the house in such spectacular style is by incredibly talented desis!"

So what do you think?

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here