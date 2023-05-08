Sonam Kapoor Creates History Dressed in an Outfit Celebrating Traditional Indian Craft

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has a penchant for making a fashion statement wherever she goes. At the Coronation Concert held for King Charles III at Windsor Castle, to commemorate the historical ceremony declaring him as the 40th monarch of Britain, Sonam took to the stage looking confident and charming in a floor-length custom dress designed by Indian couturier Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead.

Greeting the world with a ‘Namaste’, Sonam spoke with passion about building a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone where every voice is heard. And went on to introduce the performance of legendary singer Steve Windwood and the Commonwealth virtual choir on stage.

Sonam Kapoor took to instagram to share a series of images of her posing in the dress along with a heartfelt caption, it said: “Historic moments call for fashion moments. I’m honored to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I’m lucky to call home..".

The elegant off shoulder printed dress featured a sweeping fold detail across the bodice finished with a gently flared skirt with gathered detail. According to Vogue, the silhouette was designed by Emilia Wickstead and Anamika Khanna contributed the calico-inspired prints on the dress.

It was great to see the Calico-inspired prints take centre stage in the UK. Calico, which is inexpensive cotton fabric from India, was once banned in England in the early 1700’s. Interestingly, this Act was known as the Calico Act. Since imports of calicoes to England grew so large in 1721, and so to protect English manufacturers, they forbade the use of calico in England for apparel or for domestic purposes.

The colourful and vibrant floral and fauna prints on Sonam’s dress celebrated the rich traditional Indian craft. Celebrating with Sonam on her historic moment, was her celebrity stylist and friend Nikhil Mansata. Nikhil who styled Sonam for the event, took to instagram to describe the creative ensemble that was put together for Sonam.

Sharing a series of images, Nikhil captioned the post, which read as, “Sonam is wearing a custom creation by two of my favourite designers for the #Coronation concert at Windsor Castle today. Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead have demonstrated here the value that can be created when modern design and traditional Indian craft come together."

Complementing the dress, Sonam accessorised with jewellery from Jessica McCormack and Garrard. She completed her look with a pair of Manolo Blahnik footwear. Keeping the hair and makeup minimal, Sonam looked fresh as daisy, all thanks to her hair,makeup and nails team which included Pete Burkill Mary Greenwell and Michelle Humphrey.

