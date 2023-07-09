Sonam Kapoor Dons Sister Rhea Kapoor’s White Ruffle Dress for What She Calls a ‘Dance Party'

With her great sense of style, Sonam Kapoor continues to push the boundaries of elegance, and her most recent images wearing a white midi dress are proof of that. She once more shows off her ability to wear any garment with grace, leaving us in wonder and raising the bar for fashion. The gorgeous actress was recently spotted attending the esteemed Dior showcase during Paris Couture Week, radiating charm in a smart beige ensemble wonderfully accented with a chic black beret. In addition to her achievements in the fashion world, Sonam Kapoor has returned to acting with Jio Cinema’s OTT release, Blind.

Check out Rhea’s post below-

The younger sister of Sonam Kapoor and well-known fashionista Rhea Kapoor recently shared breathtaking images of Sonam wearing a mesmerising garment that Rhea alone fashioned on social media. With a heartwarming emoji of a swan and the caption “Sharing dresses since 1987." Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike enjoyed the visual delight of seeing Sonam effortlessly exuding grace and elegance in the photographs. Sonam Kapoor appeared to be dressed up for what she claimed was a dance party in the fascinating Instagram images.

Her stunning white long-sleeve midi dress, which displayed a seamless fusion of refinement and modern flair, was unquestionably the centre of attention. The dress had lovely bottom ruffles that offered dimension and movement, and the knotted collar added a touch of class. The cape-like back and the plunging neckline, which provided drama to the overall look, further accentuated the flared and flowy silhouette’s whimsical vibe.

As always, Sonam Kapoor’s fashion sense was flawless. She chose a delicate yet alluring look, using little makeup to let her inherent beauty show through. Her choice of dark red lips and smokey eyes gave just the right amount of intrigue. Sonam gracefully pulled her hair back into a low bun to finish off her appearance, giving it a sense of refinement and classic charm. Sonam’s innate sense of style and her capacity to carry off any look were highlighted by the choice of few accessories, which allowed the dress to take centre stage.