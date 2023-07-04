Sonam Kapoor Looks Chic and Elegant in Beige Dress and Trench Coat for the Dior Paris Haute Couture Show

Sonam Kapoor, attended the Christian Dior Autumn-Winter 2023–24 collection at the Paris Haute Couture show. Sonam shared images of her occasion-appropriate glam queen outfit on Instagram, featuring a beige trench coat, a matching midi dress, and eye-catching accessories. Fans of Sonam, including her husband Anand Ahuja, expressed their adoration for her images.

During the Paris Haute Couture show at the Musee Rodin, Maria Grazia Chiuri showcased the most recent Fall/Winter couture collection from Dior. Rosamund Pike and Natalie Portman were among the famous people that attended the fashion show. Sonam Kapoor attended the occasion wearing a beige outfit and posted photos of it to Instagram. She wrote in the caption of her Instagram image, “What a stunning show @mariagraziachiuri thank you for inviting me @dior." Rhea Kapoor, Sonam’s sister, dressed the star for the event.

Check out Sonam’s complete look right here:

A trench coat in the same shade as the midi dress serves as Sonam Kapoor’s Dior ensemble for the Dior shows. The dress has flowy midi-length skirt, noodle straps, layered pin-up design on the waist, tightened waist, and layered pattern on the body. She paired it with a coordinating coat that had full-length sleeves, a front opening with contrast black button fasteners, and notch lapel collars.

Sonam accessorised the look with a Dior top handle bag, heeled loafers, and a black hat embellished with lace. She selected eye-catching gold jewellery from Dior and Repossi, including statement rings, a watch, ear cuffs, and earrings. The finishing touches for the glam picks included open hair, intense smokey eye shadow, a glossy mauve lip colour, kohl-lined eyelids, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, and a light contoured dewy base.