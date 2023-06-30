Sonam Kapoor Oozes Grace in a Bronze Saree and Leopard Stole for UK-India Week Event

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor has shared a number of mesmerising images on social media, leaving fans in awe of her flawless style and grace. Sonam Kapoor is pictured donning a custom-made saree with a brown colour from Pankaj S Heritage.

The actress showed her enthusiasm for distinctive and artistic outfits by donning a mesmerizing brown tone saree with a marine green border. Her attire has a whimsical element thanks to the exquisite decorations of the saree, which included several creatures and birds. The saree also had frills on the palla, which improved its appearance.

Check out Sonam’s post right here-

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor added a touch of wild sophistication to her gorgeous outfit by teaming the saree with an elegant cheetah print stole. She selected a shirt with a black foundation and colourful multicolor thread embroidery for a stunning contrast with the saree. She chose magnificent green drop earrings and rings for her hands as accessories, which improved her appearance even more.

Sonam Kapoor opted for a brown-hued smokey eye look to draw attention to her eyes, along with a bronzed face and bare lips for a natural and radiant appearance. She chose a sleek lower bun with a centre division to finish off her hairstyle, which added a touch of traditional elegance.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor’s exquisite taste and passion for fine details were on full display in the custom-made saree made by Pankaj S Heritage. She donned a Celine stole, which gave her classic outfit a dash of modern style. Celine is a well-known fashion label. She had Alice Cicolini Fine Jewellery, jewellery on her fingers and ears, which nicely complemented her overall appearance.