Sonam Kapoor Seals Her Look In a Gorgeous Green Trench Coat at the Wimbledon Finals

At the Wimbledon Final in 2023, Sonam Kapoor made a stylish entrance while exhibiting her exquisite sense of style. She posted images of her and her husband, Anand Ahuja, enjoying the game on Instagram. Sonam gave her admirers a sneak peek of her entire outfit on her Instagram page before she arrived at the event. Check out her post right here-

Rhea Kapoor, Sonam’s sister, chose her dress for the game. She donned a trench coat from Burberry with a green-toned checkered pattern, matching tights, and black high heels. The Daniel Lee-designed Burberry Spring 2024 Collection is centred on iconic British wardrobe archetypes. It includes expert tailoring that draws attention to the body’s contours and magnificent British patterns that pay respect to the entrancing charm of the great British outdoors.

Sonam wore a pair of chic sunglasses, a black sling bag, and kept her hair in a sleek bun to add a bit of glitz. “On my way to Wimbledon in style," she captioned the images she posted. “On my way to Wimbledon in style. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward!"

At the 2023 Wimbledon finals at the All England Club in London, Sonam wasn’t the only famous person in attendance. Prior to seeing the Wimbledon Men’s final with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra, singer Nick Jonas attended the Wimbledon Women’s final with his wife, Priyanka Chopra. The actor Jonathan Bailey from Bridgerton and actor Andrew Garfield from Spider-Man were seen seated together.