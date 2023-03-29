Sonam Kapoor Sets A New Street Style Trend In Boho Outfit

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most fashionable stars in Bollywood. She can pull off some unusual looks and is a trendsetter in the fashion world. Recently, she shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot, and she looks drop-dead gorgeous in this mix-and-match ensemble. Sonam’s outfit is the newest inspiration to ace the street-style game. Her extravagant Bohemian outfit and sneakers forced fashion enthusiasts to take notes.

Sonam chose a boho-inspired outfit from the shelves of fashion designer Saaksha Kinni. The actress adorned a colourful embellished dress with a thigh-high slit. She layered it with a stunning embroidered jacket with mirror patterns. She paired the trendy outfit with sporty black sneakers. One of the highlights of the ensemble was the looped anklets with sneakers and the dangling star earrings. For her makeup, Sonam chose a smokey, subtle eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows, dazzling highlighter, and nude lip colour.

Fans are mesmerised by her latest look. One of them said, “Fashion icon for a cause!" another said, “putting Instagram on fire."

Sonam Kapoor’s chic fashion is not just limited to the western closet. Sonam opted for a comfortable silhouette and showed off her ethnic fashion sensibilities. She shared a few pictures on Instagram dressed in a classic ivory and blue embroidered suit set, which is the perfect inspiration for our summer wardrobe.

The embroidered piece had intricate detailing. Sonam layered her outfit with a long, full-sleeved shrug instead of the traditional dupatta. She accessorised her desi look with a bracelet, a watch, and silver oxidised jhumkas. She wore her hair in a bun and put on dark-kohled eyes, blush, and tinted lips. She quoted a line from the famous author Arundhati Roy to describe her post, “She wore flowers in her hair and carried magic secrets in her eyes."

In the meantime, Sonam Kapoor will make her comeback with the film Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey will also play pivotal roles in Blind. The film is set to have an OTT release this year. Blind is a remake of the same-named Korean film from 2011. It centres on a blind police officer on the trail of a serial killer.

