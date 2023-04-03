Sonam Kapoor’s NMACC After-Party Look Deserves A Crown

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch over the weekend was a star-studded affair. Some of the most celebrated names in the Bollywood and Hollywood industries were in attendance at the Day 2 gala. As always, fashion queen, Sonam Kapoor made heads turn with her red carpet appearance.

While for the high-on glam event, Sonam Kapoor donned a stunning lehenga from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, she stepped into a stylish black custom outfit by Ashi Studio for the after-party. The actress even shared pictures of her outfit of the night on her Instagram handle. Sonam, looked absolutely gorgeous, in the stunning black midi dress with custom sleeves that gave it a trendy cape look. She completed the look with a choker necklace embellished with pearls, emeralds, and diamonds, floral-shaped emerald earrings, and matching statement rings from Amrapali jewels. She finally settled on a sleek bun, delicate nude eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyelids, mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip colour, feathery brows, rouged cheeks, dewy base, light contouring, and shining highlighter.

Advertisement

Within no time, her Instagram family rushed to the comment section and showered hercompliments. Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, and Nargis Fakhri too dropped heart and fire emoticons on her post.

On Day 2, Sonam Kapoor was dressed in an embroidered lehenga and statement blouse set by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Sonam’s look for the night consisted of a multicoloured lehenga skirt with embroidered panels, a layered ghera, and an A-line silhouette. She paired it up with a strapless blouse and a matching sleeve jacket. The entire outfit features intricate detailing. Her outfit set her apart in the crowd and reinstated her status as the ultimate fashionista.

She shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Wearing and representing my fairy godfathers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who were the first people to ever dress me for my very first appearance. This lehenga is also seen at the fabulous NMACC." She mentioned that her outfit had 20 unique panels of embroidery, representing 25 years of the brilliant designer duo.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here