Trends :MET Gala 2023 LIVEMET Gala OutfitsAlia BhattToday HoroscopeJock Zonfrillo
Home » Lifestyle » Sophie Choudry Flaunts Her Hot Beach Bod on Maldives Vacation

Sophie Choudry Flaunts Her Hot Beach Bod on Maldives Vacation

From posing like a diva on the sunny beach to flashing that infectious smile, Sophie Choudry is having a gala time at her Maldives vacation

Advertisement

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 17:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Sophie Choudry Escapes the Summer Heat in Maldives
Sophie Choudry Escapes the Summer Heat in Maldives

The gorgeous Sophie Choudry made the most of her holiday recently and travelled to the beach nation Maldives. She has shared some stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram enjoying the beautiful beach view and giving us major travel goals.

Sophie Choudry has always been known for her incredible fashion style and even this time she leaves everyone gushing at her amazing fashion choices at her beach vacation. From posing like a diva on the sunny beach to flashing that infectious smile, Sophie is having a gala time at her vacation.

Sophie Choudry could be seen donning a chic orange beach dress coupled with a simple gold bracelet and a ring. Her choice of minimal makeup makes her look captivating alongwith open brezzy hairdo.

Sophie Choudry ‘s pictures from her vacay are quite drool worthy and she sets major fashion goals for everyone.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

first published: May 02, 2023, 17:51 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 17:51 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Raai Laxmi Gives Glam Beach Goals In Stylish Bikini And Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About