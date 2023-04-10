Spice Up Your Meals With Punjabi-Style Bhindi Kadhi, Here Is The Recipe

Bhindi kadhi full of rich Punjabi flavours is a very famous dish in North India. It’s made of okra (lady finger) and this Punjabi-style kadhi is so tasty that it will make you lick your fingers. It can be made on any special occasion. This effortless recipe is perfect for both lunch and dinner. So, if you are tired of the same old vegetable dishes and looking to add some excitement to your meals, then try this recipe-

Ingredients to make bhindi kadhi

Bhindi – 1/2 kg

Curd – 1 cup

Gram flour – 2 tbsp

Turmeric – 1/2 tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tsp

Red chilli powder – 1/4 tsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

For tadka

Cumin – 1/4 tsp

Whole red chilli – 2

Desi ghee – 2 tbsp

Cinnamon – 1-inch piece

Bhindi kadhi recipe

To make the flavourful Punjabi style bhindi kadhi, first of all, take curd in a bowl. After this add gram flour (besan) to the curd. Once you have combined the curd and gram flour (besan), give the mixture a thorough stir to ensure the two are well incorporated. Next, it’s time to add in the spices - turmeric, coriander powder, red chilli powder and salt. Adjust the seasonings to your personal preference and continue mixing until everything is well-combined. Stir this mixture until all the lumps are dissolved. Pour 2-3 cups of water into the mixture and blend everything together once more.

Heat a pan on your stovetop and add the curd-gram flour mixture to it. Allow the mixture to cook thoroughly. Let the curry boil on low flame. As the curry begins to simmer, prepare the okra (bhindi) by washing it thoroughly and chopping it into small pieces. In a separate pan, heat up some oil, and add up the chopped okra along with a pinch of salt. Fry the okra until it is tender and slightly crispy, stir it occasionally. Cook the bhindi till it becomes crisp. After that take it out in a bowl and keep it aside.

Now heat desi ghee in a saucepan. After the ghee is melted, add cumin, dry red chillies, and cinnamon to it. Allow the cumin seeds to crackle and release their aroma before turning off the heat. Add the fried okra and tadka to the kadhi and give everything a good mix, ensuring that the ingredients are well-incorporated. Now cover the pan and cook it for another 7-8 minutes. After this turn off the gas. Your Punjabi-style Bhindi Kadhi is ready to serve.

