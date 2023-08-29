Spice Up Your Palate, Unlock The Art Of Restaurant-Style Veg Fried Rice At Home

In today’s culinary landscape, the craving for delectable food knows no age bounds, captivating both the young and the old. The simple meals we often enjoy at home can sometimes leave us yearning for more excitement. Rice, while a staple, can become monotonous over time. However, the key lies in transforming this basic ingredient into an array of mouthwatering varieties, and one of the most straightforward ways to do so is by crafting the beloved Veg Fried Rice. Follow this easy-to-master recipe to create restaurant-style fried rice right in the comfort of your kitchen, and that too within minutes.

This culinary delight is particularly suited for those seeking a respite from the usual rice fare. The ingredients required for this recipe are basic and readily available – leftover rice or freshly cooked rice, oil, ginger garlic paste, onion, carrot, capsicum, cabbage, a tablespoon of soya sauce, a tablespoon of vinegar, a teaspoon of chilli powder, fresh coriander leaves, a teaspoon of lemon juice, and salt to taste.

Advertisement

To embark on this flavorful journey, begin by heating some oil in a pan. Once warmed up, introduce the finely chopped vegetables - onion, carrot, capsicum, and cabbage - to the pan, and give them a good stir. Ensuring that the medley is cooked to perfection, introduce the rice and let it mingle with the vegetables. Thereafter, incorporate ginger garlic paste, soya sauce, vinegar, chilli powder, and salt, each adjusted to your taste. Stirring, allow the rice to absorb the symphony of flavours. Just as the dish nears completion, sprinkle in fresh coriander leaves and mix thoroughly. Your enticing Veg Fried Rice is ready to be savoured.