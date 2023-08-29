Spinach To Broccoli, 5 Raw Vegetables To Control Blood Sugar Levels in Less Time

Taking care of oneself is one of the biggest challenges in today’s hectic lifestyle. Due to our daily mistakes, many major diseases affect our bodies at a very early age. Diabetes is one such disease. The biggest reason for diabetes is an unhealthy lifestyle and wrong eating.

So, it is necessary to pay special attention to one’s diet because even a little bit of unhealthy food can increase your blood sugar levels. So, experts advise these patients to consume green vegetables. Notably, less sugar is found in vegetables as compared to fruits. Recently, a dietician and diabetes educator of Central Command Hospital, Lucknow, Rohit Yadav, shared about 5 raw vegetables, which on a regular diet, can control blood sugar levels in less time. Let’s take a look:

1. Spinach

Spinach is considered beneficial for keeping the body healthy. It also plays an important role in controlling blood sugar levels. The properties present in spinach leaves help diabetes patients a lot. Spinach is rich in vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium, which help control high blood sugar. Experts recommend eating fresh spinach leaves as a salad.

2. Bell Pepper

Consumption of capsicum is considered beneficial for diabetes. Taking it in the form of salad is a very good option. Capsicum is a low-glycemic-index vegetable, which helps the blood sugar levels stay under control.

3. Okra

The consumption of okra (lady-finger) is considered more beneficial for diabetes patients. If one takes okra raw in the form of salad, it will help in controlling the sugar levels. Let us tell you that many such properties are found in okra along with fibre which helps in controlling diabetes type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes.

4. Cabbage

You can consume raw cabbage to reduce your blood sugar levels. Although experts recommend eating it in the form of a raw salad, By taking this, diabetes type 2 patients will get relief from the disease. Cabbage contains a low amount of carbohydrates, which helps reduce the blood sugar levels.

5. Broccoli