Spinach To Cabbage, 5 Vegetables That Could Help In Fight Against Diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic condition that impacts people worldwide and increases the risk of diseases related to the kidneys, heart, liver, and eyes. According to the World Health Organization, around 422 million people in the world are suffering from diabetes. Unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyle are some of the primary causes of diabetes. It is necessary to consume a nutritious diet, consisting of vegetables that help in maintaining the blood sugar levels and eventually control diabetes. According to the Medical News Today website, these vegetables are-

1. Spinach: It contains an antioxidant known as alpha-lipoic acid. Studies have suggested that spinach lowers glucose levels and increases insulin sensitivity. It also prevents oxidative and stress-induced changes in patients suffering from diabetes. If you have type 1 diabetes, you need insulin therapy to stay fit. It will replace the insulin your body doesn’t make.

2. Cucumber: Cucumbers may help in controlling and preventing diabetes. It contains substances that may help in lowering blood sugar. A theory suggests that the cucurbitacins in cucumber help regulate insulin release. Cucurbitacins also help in regulating the metabolism of hepatic glycogen, a key hormone in the processing of blood sugar.

3. Tomatoes: Tomatoes are non-starchy and also have a low glycaemic index. The glycemic index is a relative ranking of carbohydrates in foods. About 140 grams of tomato has a GI of less than 15, which makes it a low-GI food and a must-eat food for diabetics. Tomatoes also contain lycopene which possesses the ability to decrease body glucose and raise insulin levels in Type 2 diabetes cases.