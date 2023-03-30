Home » Lifestyle » Spotted D*** to Pigs In A Blanket, 15 Weird Food Names From Around The World

Spotted D*** to Pigs In A Blanket, 15 Weird Food Names From Around The World

From Spotted dick to Toad in the hole, Head cheese and Pigs in a blanket, here’s a look at weird food with some even stranger names

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 11:28 IST

Spotted dick is a traditional British dessert made of suet pastry and dried fruit, often served with custard. (Getty Images)
WEIRD FOODS: It’s common for locals to adapt foreign delicacies to suit their own taste. But there are also quite a few dishes with funny names that will make you laugh. From Spotted dick to Toad in the hole, Head cheese and Pigs in a blanket, here’s a look at weird food with some even stranger names.

WEIRDEST FOOD NAMES AND THEIR MEANINGS

  1. Bubble and squeak
    A British dish made from leftover vegetables, usually cabbage and potatoes, fried together.
  2. Spotted dick
    A traditional British dessert made of suet pastry and dried fruit, often served with custard.
  3. Toad in the hole
    A British dish consisting of sausages cooked in a batter made from eggs, flour, and milk.
  4. Haggis
    A Scottish dish made from sheep’s organs, including heart, liver, and lungs, mixed with oatmeal, onions, and spices.
  5. Black pudding
    A type of sausage made from pig’s blood, oatmeal, and spices, typically served as part of a traditional English breakfast.
  6. Rocky Mountain oysters
    A dish made from bull testicles, typically breaded and deep-fried.
  7. Head cheese
    A type of meat jelly made from the head, feet, and sometimes tongue of a pig or cow.
  8. Pigs in a blanket
    A dish made from sausages wrapped in pastry, typically served as an appetizer.
  9. Bangers and mash
    A traditional British dish consisting of sausages and mashed potatoes.
  10. Scrapple
    A type of pork loaf made from ground pork scraps and cornmeal, typically served fried with breakfast.
  11. Blood sausage
    A type of sausage made from pig’s blood, often mixed with suet and oatmeal, and flavoured with spices.
  12. Lutefisk
    A traditional Scandinavian dish made from dried cod that has been soaked in lye, then boiled or baked.
  13. Jellied eels
    A traditional British dish made from cooked eels that have been set in a jelly made from their own stock.
  14. Prairie oysters
    A dish made from bull testicles, typically served raw or pickled.
  15. Welsh rarebit
    A dish made from a cheese sauce that is poured over toasted bread, often served as a snack or light meal.

