Spotted D*** to Pigs In A Blanket, 15 Weird Food Names From Around The World

WEIRD FOODS: It’s common for locals to adapt foreign delicacies to suit their own taste. But there are also quite a few dishes with funny names that will make you laugh. From Spotted dick to Toad in the hole, Head cheese and Pigs in a blanket, here’s a look at weird food with some even stranger names.
WEIRDEST FOOD NAMES AND THEIR MEANINGS
- Bubble and squeak
A British dish made from leftover vegetables, usually cabbage and potatoes, fried together.
- Spotted dick
A traditional British dessert made of suet pastry and dried fruit, often served with custard.
- Toad in the hole
A British dish consisting of sausages cooked in a batter made from eggs, flour, and milk.
- Haggis
A Scottish dish made from sheep’s organs, including heart, liver, and lungs, mixed with oatmeal, onions, and spices.
- Black pudding
A type of sausage made from pig’s blood, oatmeal, and spices, typically served as part of a traditional English breakfast.
- Rocky Mountain oysters
A dish made from bull testicles, typically breaded and deep-fried.
- Head cheese
A type of meat jelly made from the head, feet, and sometimes tongue of a pig or cow.
- Pigs in a blanket
A dish made from sausages wrapped in pastry, typically served as an appetizer.
- Bangers and mash
A traditional British dish consisting of sausages and mashed potatoes.
- Scrapple
A type of pork loaf made from ground pork scraps and cornmeal, typically served fried with breakfast.
- Blood sausage
A type of sausage made from pig’s blood, often mixed with suet and oatmeal, and flavoured with spices.
- Lutefisk
A traditional Scandinavian dish made from dried cod that has been soaked in lye, then boiled or baked.
- Jellied eels
A traditional British dish made from cooked eels that have been set in a jelly made from their own stock.
- Prairie oysters
A dish made from bull testicles, typically served raw or pickled.
- Welsh rarebit
A dish made from a cheese sauce that is poured over toasted bread, often served as a snack or light meal.
first published: March 30, 2023, 10:30 IST
last updated: March 30, 2023, 11:28 IST