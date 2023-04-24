Stay Cool And Hydrated With These Delicious Summer Drink Recipes

As the temperature rises during the summer months, it can be challenging to stay cool and hydrated. However, there are plenty of delicious and healthy drink options that can help you beat the heat and nourish your body. By choosing natural and nutritious beverages over sugary and artificial ones, you can enjoy the benefits of staying hydrated while also treating your taste buds to some delicious summer flavours.

Watermelon mojito:

Ingredients:

Advertisement

2 cups diced watermelon

A handful of fresh mint leaves

1 lime, cut into wedges

2 tbsp honey

Club soda

Ice cubes

Instructions:

In a shaking jar, muddle the diced watermelon, mint leaves, lime wedges, and honey until well combined.

Add ice cubes to the shaker and mix constantly.

Pour the mixture into two tall glasses, making sure to include the watermelon pieces and mint leaves.

Add club soda to the top of each glass and give it a gentle stir.

Garnish with additional mint leaves and watermelon if desired.

Serve and enjoy!

Fruit Mocktail:

Ingredients:

Half-cup pineapple

Half-cup watermelon

Half-cup mango

1-cup water

A few ice cubes

Instructions:

In a blending jar, mix all the fruits as mentioned in the ingredients.

Add some ice cubes to the jar to chill it off after adding 1 cup of water.

Blend all the ingredients well and filter the mixture.

Pour the juice into a glass and add more ice if required.

Mix it well and serve it as it is. The drink has no added sugar, making it a healthy and tasty option.

Smoked Masala Chaas:

Ingredients:

2-cup yoghurt, chilled

10-11 mint leaves

1-inch ginger

3/4th spoon of cumin powder

Half tsp crushed pepper

Half tsp salt

1-cup water

2 red hot charcoal

1/4 tsp jeera

1/4 tsp ghee

Aluminium foil

Instructions:

Put all the above-mentioned ingredients in a mixer or blender.

Blend it properly until a smooth mixture is prepared.

Convert it into a jug.

In the jug, put a small cup on the top and make sure it is floating.

In the cup, add 2 red-hot charcoal, jeera, and ghee and cover the jug with an aluminium foil for 2 minutes.

Once it is infused completely, pour the smoked masala chaas into a glass and serve it cool with a mint leaf on the top.

Try these healthy and refreshing drinks at home.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here