It’s the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri. The devotees, apart from worshipping for the nine days, also observe fast to please Goddess Durga. For the nine days, people worship the nine different forms of Durga Maa.

If you are also planning to fast until Navami, you should consume some nutritious food to stay full of energy. It is important to keep yourself hydrated while fasting so that you can feel fit and energetic throughout the day.

You can drink juice, lemonade, and coconut water as well as some healthy smoothies. Many ingredients are added to the smoothie, which makes it very healthy and nutritious. Today we are going to tell you a very simple smoothie recipe, which you can make and consume anytime. Especially, having it in the morning will make you feel energetic throughout the day.

The recipe for the Navratri smoothie has been shared by nutritionist Tanvi Gulati on her Instagram account.

You can consume makhana, ghee, raisins, seeds, and nuts during Navratri. You can also mix these ingredients up in a healthy smoothie. See the ingredients and method to make the Chaitra Navratri Special Smoothie recipe here.

Ingredients to make Navratri Special Smoothie

Makhana - 10-12

Dates - 2

Walnuts - 1

Raisin - 6-7

Favourite Seeds - 1 tsp

Pomegranate - 2 tsp

Water - 150 ml

Chia Seeds - 2 tsp

Method

Remove the seeds of dates. Clean the raisins thoroughly with water. You can take any favourite seeds to put in a smoothie. Peel and take out the pomegranate seeds. Now add makhana, dates, walnuts, raisins, seeds, pomegranate seeds and water in a mixer and blend it well.

Soak chia seeds in water. Put soaked chia seeds in a glass. Put the mixed smoothie in it and garnish it with 4-five makhanas, and a few pomegranate seeds on top. Drink this smoothie. Not only will the body get many nutrients from this, but you will also feel energetic throughout the day.

