Strengthen Venus In Your Horoscope: 3 Remedies To Follow And 4 Activities To Avoid

Astrology categorises the nine planets based on their representation of different aspects of life. Venus, in particular, holds the title of being the planet of wealth and luxury. A strong placement of Venus in one’s birth chart bestows upon them the enjoyment of all kinds of pleasures, luxury, and a regal lifestyle. On the other hand, if Venus is in a weak position in the birth chart, the person may have to face various problems.

If Venus is weak in your birth chart as well, there are certain activities that you should avoid. Let’s find out what those activities are from Bhopal-based astrologer and Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma.

Do not donate white items: According to astrology, if Venus is weak in your birth chart, you should never accept or donate white-coloured items on Fridays. Even accepting white-coloured objects as gifts on Fridays should be avoided.

Avoid wearing black clothing: Individuals with a weak Venus in their birth chart should refrain from wearing black clothes on Fridays. A delay in marriage can be a possibility for those whose birth chart shows a weak position of Venus.

Avoid consuming meat and alcohol: If Venus is weak in someone’s birth chart, according to astrology, such individuals should avoid consuming meat and alcohol. Especially on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Thursdays, it is advisable to steer clear of these substances.

Do not torment the poor: If your birth chart shows that Venus is weak, it’s important not to mistreat or cause harm to the poor or helpless animals, even by accident. Astrology warns that doing so may bring negative consequences related to Venus.

Thankfully, some remedies can strengthen a weak Venus and restore balance to its energy. Here are three effective measures:

To strengthen the Venus planet, according to astrology, one should observe a Vrat (fast) dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi on Fridays and should ideally perform this Vrat for at least 11 consecutive Fridays.

Individuals with a weak Venus in their birth chart should show respect to every woman around them. Additionally, it is considered beneficial to offer donations of white items to female domestic workers on Fridays.

Chant the following mantra: To strengthen the weak Venus and overcome various problems, regularly chanting the mantra “Om Shukraya Namah" is considered highly beneficial.