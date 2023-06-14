Strengthening Immunity To Digestive System, Why You Must Eat Breadfruit Regularly

Breadfruit, known as Artocarpus altilis, is derived from the breadfruit tree and is often classified as a vegetable when consumed before it is fully ripe. It belongs to the same botanical family as jackfruit and mulberry. For thousands of years, breadfruit has served as a crucial staple crop in the islands of Oceania.

Similar to bananas and plantains, breadfruit can be enjoyed in its ripe state as a sweet fruit and as a vegetable, when it is less sweet and unripe. Some individuals relish it by stuffing it with coconut and roasting it until it turns crisp and golden brown with palm sugar or syrup, or cooking it with coconut and sugar for added flavour.

According to N Lakshmi, a senior dietician in Hyderabad, breadfruit is a fruit originally from the South Pacific region. However, it is now cultivated in various parts of the world. Breadfruit can be consumed as a substitute for bread, rice or wheat. Let us check the several health benefits of breadfruit.

Regulates blood sugar level

Breadfruit is highly recommended for individuals with diabetes as it is rich in dietary fibre and protein, making it a low-glycemic and protein-dense choice. Research has indicated that breadfruit flour can assist in regulating blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.

Aids digestion

Dietary fibre found in breadfruit plays a role in promoting healthy bowel movements. By absorbing water in the intestines, the fibre helps soften the stool, facilitating smooth passage. Consequently, incorporating fibre-rich foods like breadfruit into the diet can help prevent issues such as constipation and indigestion.

Strengthens immunity

Breadfruit is rich in antioxidants that contribute to building resistance against infections and strengthening the immune system. These antioxidants help protect the body against the harmful effects of free radicals, which, if left unchecked, can lead to many age-related diseases and even cancer.