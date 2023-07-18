Strengthening Liver To Improving Eye-sight, Amazing Health Benefits Of Kantola

Kantola is a lesser-known vegetable from the gourd family that is easily available during the monsoon season. It is also known as spiny gourd and contains fibre, vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that boost the immune system.

During monsoons, you need to take the utmost care of your health and eat a balanced diet. Kantola is known for its special benefits to protect you from harmful diseases and provide you with the right amount of protein and other essential nutrients. Let us check the benefits of Kantola:

Weight management

Advertisement

If you are struggling to maintain your body weight due to your busy work schedule, Kantola in your diet can help you to achieve it. It contains a low-calorie count and water in it, which helps to maintain a healthy balanced weight.

Improves eye-sight

Kantola contains Vitamin A, which is good for eye health. Its consumption can help you strengthen your eye muscles and to avoid various problems related to your vision.

Slows ageing

Kantola contains anti-ageing properties due to the presence of antioxidants, alpha-carotene, lutein, beta-carotene and zeaxanthins.

Controls blood sugar

Nowadays, diabetes has become a common issue and people suffer to control their blood sugar levels. Kantola contains hypoglycemic properties that help to protect and regenerate pancreatic beta cells. It also helps to control insulin secretion and insulin sensitivity.

Aids digestion

Kantola is rich in fibre which helps you to stay full for a longer period and aids digestion. It also helps you to fight stomach infections during monsoons and keep your gut clean.

Strengthens liver