Home » Lifestyle » Strengths In Autistic Children That Parents Must Polish And Embrace

Strengths In Autistic Children That Parents Must Polish And Embrace

Once you realise what your child is good at, it is pivotal for the parents to make the kids recognise their strengths too so that they feel a sense of pride and achievement

Advertisement

Reported By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 08:30 IST

New Delhi, India

It is important to recognise and nurture these strengths in children with autism. (Image: Shutterstock)
It is important to recognise and nurture these strengths in children with autism. (Image: Shutterstock)

Parents might be led into believing that children with autism might always face difficulties and as a parent, it can be extremely scary but there is a positive aspect that parents should not look away from. Yes, according to doctors and experts in the field, an autistic child has some really special skills that should be recognised at the earliest and nurtured by parents. Autistic children are special in their own way and parents must take an extra effort to embrace those.

Children with autism can have a varied range of strengths and abilities that are solely unique to them.

Advertisement

Here are a few examples that can help you recognise them:

  1. Strong attention to detail: Children with autism often have a keen eye for detail and can pick up on small changes in their environment that others may not notice.
  2. Excellent memory: Many children with autism have exceptional memories and can recall facts and details with great accuracy.
  3. perspectives: Children with autism often have a unique way of looking at the world and can offer fresh and insightful perspectives that others may not have considered.
  4. Special interests: Many children with autism develop intense interests in specific topics or activities and can become experts in these areas.
  5. Creativity:  Dr. Himani Narula, Developmental Behavioural Paediatrician and Adolescent Mental Health Expert & Co-Founder and Director of Continua Kids says, “Some children with autism have a great imagination and can be highly creative in their thinking and problem-solving."
  6. Honesty: Dr. Narula in this aspect added that “Children with autism can be very honest and straightforward in their communication, which can be a refreshing change from social niceties and polite lies."

RELATED NEWS

It is important to recognize and nurture these strengths in children with autism, as they can be key to their success and happiness in life.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

first published: April 04, 2023, 08:30 IST
last updated: April 04, 2023, 08:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Saba Azad, Tamannaah Bhatia Stun In Beautiful Saree Gowns, Check Out Their Pics

+10PHOTOS

Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma Look Smart In Colourful Athleisure Sets, Check Out The Sister Duo's Sexy Pictures