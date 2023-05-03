Stress To Sleep, Reasons Why Blood Sugar Levels Fluctuate In Diabetic Patients

Diabetes is a grave illness that results from unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits. Over-reliance on fast food, packaged food and lack of physical activity are contributing to an increase in diabetes cases. In India alone, around 80 million people suffer from diabetes, and it is predicted that by 2045, this number will rise to 135 million. Diabetes causes the sugar levels in the blood to exceed the required amount, which puts added pressure on the kidneys and affects other parts of the body. Doctors prescribe medication to reduce sugar levels and suggest lifestyle and dietary changes. However, some people still experience fluctuations in blood sugar levels despite taking medication.

Speaking with News18 Hindi, Dr Paras Agarwal from Gurugram’s Max Hospital explained that there could be several reasons why a diabetic patient’s blood sugar level fluctuates significantly despite taking medication.

1. Mistakes in medicine timing

Dr Aggarwal highlighted that one reason for fluctuating blood sugar levels in diabetes patients is an error in medicine timing. Patients often fail to take their medications at the appropriate time, causing rapid fluctuations in their blood sugar levels. Sometimes, they take medications meant to be consumed before meals after meals, and vice versa. Additionally, they may sometimes take an incorrect dosage, either more or less than prescribed, leading to further fluctuations in their blood sugar levels.

2. Change in daily routine

Fluctuations in daily routines can cause rapid changes in blood sugar levels in diabetic patients. These may occur due to sudden changes in physical activity levels, such as walking very fast one day and being sedentary the next, or changes in food intake, such as overeating or skipping meals. Additionally, variations in work intensity, sleep patterns and exercise timing may also contribute to blood sugar fluctuations. Therefore, it is not unusual for blood sugar levels to fluctuate in such situations.

3. Stress

In case you are a diabetic patient and despite taking multiple medications, you experience stress frequently or continuously, the blood sugar level is likely to fluctuate.

4. Medical condition

Fluctuations in blood sugar levels may also occur due to certain medical conditions, such as an upset stomach, fever or other illnesses. In such cases, it is normal for the blood sugar levels to fluctuate.

5. Less sleep

The blood sugar level of diabetic patients also fluctuates rapidly when they get inadequate sleep.

According to Dr Paras Aggarwal, it is advisable to consult a doctor in such situations. Based on your profession and routine, the doctor can suggest a suitable schedule for you. It is also important to maintain a consistent lifestyle by eating meals and taking medications at regular intervals, exercising regularly and getting enough sleep. Additionally, reducing mobile usage and managing stress through activities such as yoga and meditation can be helpful.

