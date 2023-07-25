Strict Parenting Linked To Severe Mental Health Risks In Children: Study

Parenting is a difficult task, and there is no right way to do it. However, all parents share the common objective of raising their children to be self-reliant and content. A recent study has shed light on the long-term effects of harsh discipline on young children’s mental health. According to the research, children around the age of three are 1.5 times more likely to exhibit signs of declining mental health if they experience hostile parenting compared to their peers. This risk further escalates as they grow older, particularly by the age of nine.

The findings of this study, titled “Population Heterogeneity in developmental trajectories of internalising and externalising mental health symptoms in childhood: differential effects of parenting styles" are published in the journal Epidemiology and Psychiatric Sciences.

Parenting plays a significant role in shaping children’s mental health outcomes. Research has delved into the long-term effects of parenting on children’s mental well-being, examining how it correlates with both internalizing (e.g., anxiety, depression) and externalizing symptoms (e.g., aggression, conduct problems).

The researchers analyzed information from 7,507 children. The Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire, a standard assessment tool, was used to collect mental health data. At the ages of 3, 4, and 9, each child was assigned a composite score of ten for externalising and internalising symptoms. The team also assessed parents based on how inclined they are towards each of three styles: warm parenting (supportive and attentive to their child’s needs); consistent (setting clear expectations and rules); and hostile.

The study mentioned that hostile parenting can result in strong punishment, either psychological or physical in nature For example, it could include constant yelling at children, regular physical discipline, isolating children when they disobey, reducing their self-esteem, or punishing children unreasonably depending on the parent’s mood. It was discovered that 10% of the children were at high risk for poor mental health. Children in this group were far more likely to have experienced abusive parenting.

This also pointed out that parenting style does not totally determine mental health outcomes. Multiple risk factors influence children’s mental health, including gender, physical health, and socioeconomic situation. The researchers found that hostile parenting increased a child’s chance of being in the high-risk category. Consistent parenting only kept the children in the mild risk category. Surprisingly, warm parenting did not enhance the likelihood of children being in the low-risk category. The researchers suggested that this could be attributed to the influence of other factors on mental health outcomes that interact with parenting styles.