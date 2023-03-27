Struggling To Get Back To Office? 5 Steps To Avoid Monday Blues

Avoiding Monday blues and starting your work week the right way is tricky to achieve. Very few people like Mondays. For some, it means waking up early and travelling to work, while others see it as the end of a relaxing weekend. However, one cannot avoid their work week. Your life can be much easier if you start your week on a good note. You can strive to be one of those people who look forward to Friday nights but also love Monday mornings. It sounds unreal, but here are some easy ways to make this happen—

Maintain a sleep schedule on weekends-

A bad weekend habit is staying up late because it can make you feel exhausted on Monday. It is quite common for people to binge-watch or stay up late on weekends. But this unintentionally affects your sleep cycle. The weekend fatigue creeps in when you drag yourself to work on a Monday. Hence, it’s essential to have a regular sleep routine throughout the week.

Plan out your work week-

Take an hour over the weekend or on Friday when you are wrapping up to consider what you want to do next week and then rank those tasks in order of importance. Examine your calendar to check for any crucial meetings or tasks to be completed. This way, you can start your week in a more organised and stress-free manner.

Wear feel-good outfits-

Pick vibrant colours, your favourite fabrics or prints, or a sustainable brand that makes you feel good to lift your mood. Often, what you wear and how you look instils confidence and makes you feel at ease.

Eat healthily

Have a wholesome breakfast and resolve to have a nutritious lunch. A healthy meal will keep you energised and fit all day long.

Things to do over the weekend

Spend some meaningful time with your family and friends throughout the weekend. This will refresh your mind after a long, tiring week. Give yourself some ‘me time’ to rejuvenate. Try to find something you want to do just for fun. It is essential to think about yourself, or else your life can be extremely monotonous and you might lose the motivation to work.

