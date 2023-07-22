Struggling To Get Rid Of Your Stubborn Sun Tan? Try These DIY Face Packs Today

Tanning is one of the biggest skin concerns during summer. The harsh sunlight and sweat make the skin look dull and lifeless. Tanning also leads to pimples and dryness. Using tan-removing fairness cream can aggravate the problem further. In this situation, you can use some age-old home remedies, which will prove to be beneficial to your skin. Let’s take a look at some DIY face packs for tan removal.

Lemon juice and Honey- While lemon juice contains a bleaching agent, honey works to nourish and brighten the skin. To prepare this mixture, squeeze a spoonful of fresh lemon juice in a bowl and add an equal amount of honey to it. Stir it well. Now, apply it on the skin and leave it for half an hour. Then wash your face with water. You can make it as a scrubber by adding sugar to it. It will help to remove the dead cells, making the skin look clear and bright.

Curd and Tomato- There is lactic acid in curd which helps remove the tan. Tomato contains plenty of antioxidants, which work for healing the skin faster and keep it healthy. For this, take a tomato and remove its peel. Now add 1-2 tbsp fresh curd to it and make a paste out of it. Apply this paste to your face and wash it after 20 minutes.