Ulcers are a type of sore or lesion that can develop in various parts of the body, including the stomach, duodenum, oesophagus and mouth. They are characterised by a painful, burning sensation and can cause discomfort and other health complications if left untreated. While several factors can contribute to the development of ulcers, six common causes stand out which we have mentioned below. Understanding these potential causes of ulcers can help individuals take steps to prevent their development or seek appropriate treatment if necessary.

1. Helicobacter pylori infection

H. pylori bacteria can infect the lining of the stomach or small intestine and cause ulcers. The bacteria weaken the protective mucous layer that lines the digestive tract, making it easier for the stomach acid to damage the tissues underneath.

2. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are therapeutic drugs, commonly called painkillers. Over-the-counter pain relievers such as aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen can irritate the stomach lining and increase the risk of ulcers, especially if taken regularly or in high doses.

3. Alcohol and smoking

Heavy alcohol consumption and smoking can also damage the lining of the stomach and intestines, leading to ulcers. Alcohol can increase the production of stomach acid, while smoking can reduce blood flow to the digestive tract, making it harder for ulcers to heal.

4. Stress

Although stress does not directly cause ulcers, it can increase the production of stomach acid, which can exacerbate existing ulcers or make them more likely to occur.

5. Genetics

Some people may be more susceptible to developing ulcers due to inherited genes. For example, individuals with a family history of stomach cancer or other gastrointestinal disorders may be at higher risk.

6. Medical conditions

Certain medical conditions such as Crohn’s disease or rheumatoid arthritis can increase the risk of ulcers. These conditions can lead to inflammation in the digestive tract, which can damage the lining and increase the risk of ulcer formation.

If you are experiencing symptoms of an ulcer, such as abdominal pain, bloating or nausea, it is important to seek medical attention to receive the correct diagnosis.

