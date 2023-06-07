Studies That Say Drinking 2 Litres Of Water Daily Is Enough A Myth: Research

Water accounts for more than 60% of the human body’s weight. It makes up 73% of the brain and heart, 83% of the lungs, 64% of the skin, 79% of the muscles and kidneys and 31% of the bone, according to the US Geological Survey. Each and every cell in our body need water and it also helps maintain our body temperature. The body loses water during the day, largely through urine and sweat, but also through natural physiological functions such as breathing. And hence, it becomes imperative to drink enough water on a daily basis to avoid dehydration.

Experts have different opinions on how much water you should drink daily. Many studies have suggested that drinking 2 litres of water every day is sufficient. But according to the Global Diabetes Community, it is merely a myth. A study was undertaken in this regard by researchers at the University of Aberdeen.

Advertisement

Researchers evaluated 5,600 people from 23 different nations for their daily water consumption of 2 litres. After analysing their responses, it was discovered that there is no unique significance in drinking 2 litres or 8 glasses of water.