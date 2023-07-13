Study Shows Intermittent Fasting May Prevent Alzheimer’s

Intermittent fasting may sound like another diet fad but researchers have conclusively found that this diet practice results in increased efficiency of autophagy. This, in turn, may potentially help protect the brain from age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s, which is an increasingly common problem in the world. Alzheimer’s refers to the most prevalent form of dementia which affects your memory, thinking and behaviour. According to the World Health Organisation, people with Alzheimer’s are likely to triple in number by 2050. Despite being a serious health problem, Alzheimer’s remains relatively an understudied medical condition.

The findings of the study highlight the correlation between autophagy and the death of brain cells with age. It also helps identify potential therapeutic benefits of interventions that target this function. Intermittent fasting is a diet approach that regulates food intake by changing the periods of fasting and eating. There are two different types of intermittent fasting. Time-restricted eating is when the food is consumed within a specific window of time every day. While alternate-day fasting is when an individual is consuming restricted amounts of food every other day.

Advertisement

So far, intermittent fasting has been studied in context to hypertension, diabetes, and other related conditions, but not as a strategy to reduce the risk of dementia.