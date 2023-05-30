Study Shows Multivitamin Consumption Can Help Slow Memory Loss In Older Adults

Multivitamins are an inexpensive nutritional supplement that help us fulfill our daily vitamin intake without having to look for various food options. Recent research has changed the perspective with which they are looked at as it has shown that multivitamins can help slow down memory loss in people aged 60 or more.

The research was done by scientists at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in collaboration with those at Columbia University. The paper appeared in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition on Wednesday, May 24.

The second such study within the COcoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study (COSMOS) revealed that those taking multivitamins showed an estimated 3.1 fewer ears of memory loss compared to those in the placebo group. The multivitamin group was therefore estimated to have 3.1 years longer memory function as compared to those who did not take them.

JoAnn Manson, chief of Brigham’s division of preventive medicine, and co-leader of the study with Howard Sesso, associate director of the division, said about the research, “Older adults are very concerned about preserving cognition and memory, so this is a very important finding. They are looking for safe and effective prevention strategies. The fact that two separate studies came to similar conclusions is remarkable."

Manson, who is also a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, said that multivitamins had a substantial effect, but they could never be a replacement for healthy food and healthy lifestyle. The study used Centrum Silver, a commonly available multivitamin but Manson suggested that any other high-quality multivitamin would have had the same results. Centrum Silver contains vitamins A, D and B12, thiamine, riboflavin, and manganese.

Multivitamins were provided for research by Pfizer Consumer Healthcare and Mars Edge. COSMOS is also supported by NIH grants.