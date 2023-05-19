Stuffed Ridge Gourd: A Delicious And Quick Recipe For A Nutrient-packed Dish

During the summer season, incorporating green vegetables into your diet is highly beneficial for your health. Among the various options, ridge gourd (torai) stands out as a nutritional powerhouse. However, many people are reluctant to eat it as it is commonly prepared simply at home. By adding a special twist to torai, it can become a favourite dish for everyone in the household. Let’s explore the recipe for stuffed ridge gourd, a tasty and easy-to-make dish that will leave you craving for more.

To prepare stuffed ridge gourd (torai), gather the following ingredients:

Advertisement

8-9 small ridge gourd (torai)

2-3 onions

4-5 cloves of garlic

A pinch of asafetida (hing)

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 teaspoons coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon fennel powder

1/2 teaspoon dry mango powder (amchur)

1 cup oil

Salt to taste

Here’s a step-by-step method to prepare stuffed ridge gourd (torai):

Start by washing and peeling the ridge gourd (torai). Cut them lengthwise and remove the seeds from the inside. Grind fennel and coriander seeds into a powder using a bowl or mortar and pestle.

Heat oil in a deep pan and add asafetida and cumin seeds. Allow them to sizzle in the hot oil. Then, add chopped onions and garlic to the pan.

Stir in turmeric powder, red chili powder, dry mango powder, fennel powder, and salt.

Mix the spices well and let them roast in the pan.

Stuff the ridge gourds with the prepared spice mixture. Optionally, you can tie them with thread to secure the spices inside, although it is not necessary.

Heat oil in the pan once again and place the stuffed torai in it. Cover the pan and let them cook on medium heat for approximately 10 minutes.

Advertisement

After clocking it at 10 minutes, your delicious stuffed torai dish is ready to be served. Pair it with roti, rice, or puri for a satisfying meal.

By following this recipe, you can enjoy a flavourful and nutrient-rich dish that will impress your family and friends. Once you taste this stuffed ridge gourd (torai), you’ll likely find yourself making it again and again.