Suffering From Acid Reflux? These Tips Can Help You

Many times we use Acid Reflux and GERD as interchangeable terms thinking they mean the same, but there’s a slight difference between them. After meals or while lying down, we sometimes feel a burning sensation in the middle of our chest- that’s called Acid Reflux.

Whereas, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease or GERD is a much more serious disease in which our stomach acids flow back towards the food pipe, which can cause serious complications and also damage the stomach over time. GERD can cause chronic injury and inflammation that can narrow the oesophagus. This narrowing of the food pipe would make it difficult to swallow food and cause severe pain.

But Ayurveda has found a solution for acid reflux and GERD. The tones of solution stored in ancient Ayurveda manuscripts of Ashtanga Hridaya, Sushruta Samhita and Charaka Samhita provide solutions to remove the uneasy symptoms in the gastric tract. These herbs pacify the acids in the stomach and promote digestion.

Advertisement

Few dietary recommendations of Ayurveda for Acid Reflux and GERD: