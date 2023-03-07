Most of us have suffered from acidity at least once in our lives. Acidity, sometimes referred to as acid reflux, is a health problem that is characterised by heartburn felt in the lower chest region. This is a result of acid from the stomach rising back into the food pipe. Pain or a burning sensation in the chest is the most typical acid reflux symptom.

Dr Srihari Anikhindi, consultant, Institute of Gastroenterology and Pancreatic Biliary Sciences at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, in a chat with News18, said that acidity is not a disease, but it is a symptom of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease). According to Dr Srihari, many people occasionally experience acid reflux. In some patients, this condition progresses to GERD. There may be a variety of causes behind it, but an unhealthy way of life is typically to blame.

He added the symptoms occur mostly just after consuming food. This burning feeling could get even worse when you sleep at night. Along with this, chest and upper abdominal pain also begins. Even eating can be tough at times. The throat may occasionally feel lumpy at the same time. If GERD is left untreated for a while, the acid starts to enter the lungs as well, which can also result in coughing. Asthma can also happen in extreme situations.

Apart from this, stress, irregular eating habits, unhealthy eating habits, eating late at night, getting less sleep, reducing physical activity, and excessive smoking can also be the reasons behind it.

Dr Srihari added that normally, acidity does not last longer than a day or two, but if it remains even after a week, it may be a sign of something more sinister. If medicines are not working as well, then an endoscopy may need to be done. The food pipe may be damaged, the oesophagus may swell, and the pancreas may experience issues. It may also be cancer in some circumstances. Dr Srihari advises that you see a doctor right away, if your acidity issue persists for more than four weeks.

