Suffering From Constant Coughing? Here Are Some Home Remedies That Can Help

Cough and cold are common occurrences during seasonal changes and can be very irritating. Since cold, cough and allergies usually show mild symptoms, people usually prefer treating the health issue at home. Moreover, people also choose to opt for natural home remedies rather than taking medication since they believe that natural treatments will not only help cure the disease but also increase the body’s ability to fight off infections. So, if you are feeling a bit under the weather, there are some home remedies for cough and cold that you can try to get some relief.

Some home remedies to opt for to cure cough are:

Honey – A 2018 study done on the effects of honey on acute cough in children found that it may relieve cough more effectively than over-the-counter medication. All you need to do is to mix two teaspoons of honey with herbal tea or warm water and lemon. Peppermint – Peppermint leaves are popular for their healing properties. Drinking peppermint tea or inhaling it along with steam can help in a huge way with coughing. Add seven-eight drops of peppermint essential oil to a cup of boiling water and take deep breaths directly above it with a towel draped over your head. Saltwater Gargle – This remedy has been simple and effective for ages. The easiest and most regular form of treatment for cough, saltwater gargling can help you get rid of itchy throat and break up mucus, which causes cough. This simple remedy can be opted for when you need to avoid any medication, especially during pregnancy.

Ginger – Ginger is a popular traditional remedy for soothing cough, nausea and upset stomachs. Theroot vegetable breaks up phlegm and stops the build-up of cough. Ginger tea is a great remedy that one can adopt at home but make sure you do not consume too much ginger as it can cause throat irritation, abdominal discomfort, and heartburn. Turmeric – Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties which comes from an active compound called curcumin. Having turmeric with black pepper is extremely effective in treating cough. Sipping warm turmeric tea with a dash of black pepper and some honey is a great home treatment for the health issue.

