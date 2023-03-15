Constipation occurs when bowel movements become less frequent and stools become difficult to pass. It happens mostly due to diet or routine changes and inadequate intake of fibres. While medications prescribed by doctors and over-the-counter treatments may relieve you but some may also prefer to have alternative methods such as yoga. People who often suffer from gut health problems should include yoga in their daily routine. In today’s YouTube Live session of News18 Hindi, Yoga trainer Savita Yadav gave some tips and suggested yoga asanas to improve our gut health.

The yoga expert suggested you have adequate water and consume seasonal fruits and salads. She mentioned that drinking warm water is beneficial and people who suffer from acidity can drink water at a normal temperature. Here are the yoga asanas recommended by the expert.

Tadasana

Tadasana is a good place to start your yoga journey. It is also known as mountain pose. Stand on your feet slightly apart while keeping your balance on your feet. Raise your arms above your head and interlock your fingers with your palms facing up and keep your gaze ahead.

Vajrasana

Vajrasana is also called thunderbolt or diamond pose and is one of the simplest yoga asanas. For this pose, you need to kneel and then sit back on your legs to take the weight off your knees. Your buttocks should rest on the heels and your thighs should rest on your calve. Keep your spine straight and your palms resting on the knees.

Tiryak Bhujangasana

Lie on the stomach and separate the legs a few inches apart. Raise the heels and keep the toes tucked under so that your legs are rested on the ground. Then lift your upper body upwards but towards the left.

Udrakarshan Asana

For Udrakarshan Asana, bend your knees and sit on the toes of both feet. Keep both hands on the knees. Now take a deep breath and while exhaling, keep the right knee on the ground near the left palm and bring your left knee towards the chest. While doing this, pressure is created in the stomach.

