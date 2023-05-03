Suffering From Diabetes? These Yoga Asana Might Help

Yoga is an ancient practice that has gained popularity worldwide for its ability to improve physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Yoga helps you stay healthy and prevents numerous ailments. While yoga is often associated with relaxation and stress relief, it also offers some benefits to people with diabetes. Diabetes is a chronic condition characterised by high blood sugar levels that can lead to a range of health complications. The fat that has gathered around the waist is also connected. Today, in the YouTube live session of News18 Hindi, yoga practitioner Savita Yadav did some asanas, which can help you reduce waist fat, keep internal body parts healthy and keep diabetes at bay.

Let us see what all Yoga asanas are required to maintain diabetes:

Meditation and stretching

Start by sitting on the mat in Padmasana. By interlocking the fingers of both hands and lifting them, you may stretch your body. Inhale deeply and hold your breath. Once the body is relaxed, lower the hands. Take a meditative stance. Close your eyes, inhale deeply, and concentrate on the exhalation.

Marjariasana

Sit in the Vajrasana position. Keep your elbows close to your knees. Now assume the table posture by placing all of your weight on your palms and knees. Extend the neck upward and the spine downward. Breathe in deeply. Now elevate your spine and stretch your neck down while breathing. Breathe in deeply, 10 times through this method.

Kati chakras’ first posture

On the mat, stand properly. On each side, spread out your hands. Keep your legs spaced one fit apart. Stretch once around the room, starting from the right side. Hold for some time. Take the hands to the left and stretch while turning to the side starting from the front. Breathe normally throughout this. Repeat this until you reach the number 10. In the first cycle, move slowly, and in the second, move a little faster. Increase this practice as your physical capacity allows.

Kati Chakras’ second posture

Place your feet one hand apart on the mat. Now maintain a straight front with the hands. The thumbs will not touch. While speaking right now, take a deep breath and extend both hands to the right side. Hold for some time. Now inhale deeply and move your hands forward to extend your left side rearward.

The third exercise of Kati chakra Asana

On the same mat, stoop, and position your right hand behind your back. Keep the left hand on the right shoulder and rotate it from the front. Now, on the right side, twist backwards while bending from the waist. Similarly, shift your position and bend your left side backwards. Do it 10 times in total.

