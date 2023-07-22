Suffering From Sleep Talking Disorder? Try These Lifestyle Changes To Deal With It

Many people have the habit of talking to themselves while sleeping at night. They do not realise it sometimes. This habit can also bother one’s partner or family members who sleep with them. This problem may seem normal, but it is not right to ignore it as this can hamper one’s health. Sleep talking disorder is commonly known as somniloquy. According to reports, this problem is mainly caused by fatigue and stress. Dr DS Martolia, Head Professor, Community Medicine, Government Medical College (Kannauj) explains what are the reasons which can lead one to talk in sleep and how to prevent it.

Reasons for Parasomnia

The problem of talking during sleep falls under parasomnia, which is a disruptive sleep-related disorder. This can lead to a person behaving abnormally while sleeping. In general, it has been observed that some people speak for up to 30 seconds when they are asleep. Although it is not dangerous, later it affects our health and can cause other sleep problems. Another name for it is REM sleep behaviour disorder or RBD. It is a sleep disorder in which a person physically acts out their dreams, unknowingly while they are asleep. One should exercise caution if they yell, shout or engage in other such activities when they are asleep. Parkinson’s disease and dementia can both have these symptoms.

Things To Avoid

1. Quit alcohol: Alcohol is harmful to health. Some people get so addicted to alcohol that their health might suffer from their dependency. It directly affects the mind and people can start babbling while sleeping. For this reason, it is better to stay away from alcohol. Alcohol addiction can increase this problem.