Suganuma Village, A World Heritage Site Is All Set To Open Its Doors To Guests For An Overnight Stay

Set along the banks of the Sho River and encircled by towering, picturesque mountains, Suganuma village is a hidden gem in Japan. The nine-home village of Suganuma is one of Japan’s most beautiful and charming places. It is also said to be one of the country’s best-kept secrets.

This summer, Airbnb will be offering their guests the golden opportunity to experience this World Heritage Site in a way no one else has in over 20 years – with a thrilling overnight stay in one of its grand historic homes.

With immense support from Nanto City and the Nakashima family, fifth-generation locals of the place will be listing their centuries-old, thatched-roof house on the platform, the site will enable guests to explore and know Suganuma village in an incredibly authentic way, a way not known by too many.

Advertisement

Following three years of travel restrictions, lockdowns and isolation, locals and travellers are trying to seek connection with the real world around them. In a recent survey that was conducted, over 60 per cent of respondents said they felt travelling on Airbnb or homestays provided a closer connection to the local culture than staying in a hotel or resort.

Known as the “hidden village" because it is without tourist accommodations (and typically, only residents are permitted to enter after dusk), Suganuma is a cultural time capsule one needs to check out. This unique Airbnb stay will offer its guests the stellar opportunity to experience the village in a way that will specifically uphold its traditions and also take a step ahead in preserving its heritage for all the generations to come.

The village’s Gassho-zukuri style farmhouses, like the Nakashimas’ family home, are particular to that very region, with their pitched, thatched roof structures enabling these homes to withstand heavy winter snowfall and the test of time.