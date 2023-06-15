Sugar Free Dessert Recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Let’s take an opportunity this summer and explore a delightful world of sugar-free dessert recipes that will tantalize your taste buds without compromising on your health. With his expertise and creativity, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has crafted a collection of delectable treats that are free from refined sugar, making them suitable for those who crave guilt-free indulgence. From luscious choco lava cake to vegan sama kheer, his recipes offer a perfect balance of flavours and textures, all while using natural sweeteners. These sugar-free dessert recipes, will allow you to savour the sweetness of life while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Vegan Sama Kheer

Ingredients

½ cup banyard millet (sama)

6 cups almond milk

2-3 tbsps chironji

10-15 saffron strands

½ tsp green cardamom powder

¼ tsp nutmeg powder

6 measures Sugar Free Green

2 tbsps chopped pistachios

2 tbsps chopped almonds

Blanched and slivered pistachios for garnish

Method

Heat a nonstick pan. Add almond milk and reduce on low heat for 8-10 minutes. Heat a non-stick pan. Add chironji and dry roast for a minute on low heat. Add saffron, green cardamom powder, nutmeg powder to almond milk and mix well. Add banyard millet and mix well. Cook on medium heat for 8-10 minutes. Add Sugar Free Green and mix well. Add the roasted chironji, pistachios, almonds and mix well. Transfer in serving bowls, sprinkle blanched pistachios and serve.

Choco Lava Cake

Ingredients

60 grams chopped dark chocolate

4 tbsps butter

2 eggs

½ tsp vanilla extract

16 measures Sugar Free Green

1½ tbsps cocoa powder + for dusting

¼ cup refined flour (maida)

½ tsp baking powder

A pinch of salt

2-3 tbsps milk