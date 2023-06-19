Sugary Drinks To Red Meat, Foods To Avoid If You've Stomach Inflammation

Many people frequently experience stomach inflammation and have strong discomfort in their upper abdomen. It usually happens to those who don’t keep track of what they eat and how much they eat. Most people who suffer from stomach inflammation have strong discomfort in their upper abdomen. Our diet has a significant impact on the inflammation in our body parts. However, a number of other factors including excess alcohol consumption, fatty foods, gas buildup and so on, can also contribute to the problem. So today, let’s take a look at the five foods that cause stomach inflammation and that you need to avoid immediately.

1. Acidic food- According to Healthline, there is a high risk of inflammation in the stomach due to acidic food. Pastries, white rice, pasta, white potatoes, sugary breakfasts, cornflakes, chips, etc. consumed on a regular basis can increase the risk of stomach inflammation. Tomatoes are also acidic in nature, so one should avoid them if they have gastric problems.

2. Red meat- Excessive consumption of red meat is not good for the intestine. Hot dogs and sausages should be strictly avoided if you have stomach inflammation. These food items contain a lot of sodium, preservatives, harmful chemicals and unhealthy fats.

3. Sugary drinks: Sugary drinks like soda, energy drinks, fruit juices, etc. are acidic in nature. So, consuming more of these beverages can increase the risk of inflammation in the stomach. These drinks are very dangerous for those who already have gastric problems. They contain a lot of sugar and calories, which are not good for the stomach in any way. Along with this, these food items also increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, cause obesity and many other diseases.